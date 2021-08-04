Thursday
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Family Movie Night hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church
- Redeemer Lutheran Church
- 1107 Salem Road
- 6-8 p.m.
- Family Movie Night hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church will feature “Toy Story.” Admission, popcorn and drinks will be free.
Friday
19th Annual 3 R’s Fishing Tournament
- Port O’Connor Community Center, Port O’Connor
- Aug. 6-7
- The Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council No. 9088 will sponsor the 19th Annual 3 R’s Fishing Tournament on Aug. 6-7 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. For information, contact George Wenzel at 361-649-7707, Larry Marek at 361-649-2291, or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Mother Cluckers Flea Market
- 2031 Kohl Road
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Outdoor Market with 80-100 vendors.
Victoria College’s Super Saturday + Community Resource & School Supply Fair
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester with a “Super Saturday” event.
Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department Bar-b-Que and Raffle
- 25 N. Hangar Drive (near airport terminal)
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
- $10, brisket and sausage plates to go only.
Country Home Grown Evening Pasture Party
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 4-9 p.m.
Back Pack and School Supply Drive Pick Up
- Children’s Park at Riverside Park
- noon — 5 p.m.
- The Texas Outlaws Car and Truck club and La Familia Image Car and Truck club will be distributing donated school supplies from their school supply drive. For information contact Curry at 361-489-9260.
Envied Ones Back 2 School Supply Drive
- Victoria Harley Davidson
- 608 N. Moody St.
- 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
- Free haircuts, music, food, games and bounce houses for the kids. Donations can be dropped off before or on the day of the event.
Sunday
Daniel “Danny” Garcia Benefit
- Club Westerner
- 1005 W. Constitution St.
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
- $8 per plate, brisket and trimmings
- Daniel “Danny” Garcia benefit to defray medical expenses. For more information call 361-652-9510.
Beneifit BBQ for Michael and Matthew Sanchez
- 603 Meyer St.
- 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- $10 per plate, chicken and sausage and all the trimmings.
- Benefit BBQ to defray medical expenses. Any and all donations are appreciated. For tickets and information call Joanna at 361-660-6338.
CVMA 23-16 Crossroads Chapter presents Blessing of the Bikes
- Wellhead Tavern
- 23404 N.W. Zac Lentz Parkway
- 3-7 p.m.
- Event includes live music, koozies and gremlin bells for sale to benefit crossroads veterans.
“Dinosaurs and the Christian”
- First Baptist Church
- 309 Cottonwood St., Edna
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- FBC Edna to host Dr. Jake Hebert from Institute for Creation Research as he presents “Dinosaurs and the Christian.”
Through Aug. 27
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology--The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
