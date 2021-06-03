Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
ThursdayStitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-2:30 p.m.
- Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting!
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Mother Cluckers Flea Market
- Spring Creek Event Center
- 12116 Nursery Drive
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 5th get ready for a great day of shopping, music and great food, all located under huge oak trees!
Tutus & Tennis Shoes
- Boat Ramp - Riverside Park, Victoria,
- 501-599 McCright Drive
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle is a fundraiser for the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
June 11-13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
- Cuero Municipal Park
- The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
