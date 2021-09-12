Monday
VPL Talks: True Crime and Forensics with Lt. Jason Turner
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us Monday, September 13th at 6 p.m. in the Bronte room to hear from Lt. Jason Turner. Lt. Turner is a member of the Victoria Police Department’s Investigations Division.
Victoria College hosting College Night 2021
- Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex
- 7403 Lone Tree Road
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Colleges and universities across Texas will be represented in the Conference & Education Center at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.
Tuesday
Archaeology Lab Livecast
- Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- Join us live from the Public Archaeology Lab and from the 41VT141 dig site.
Victoria County Historical Commission Meeting: Presentation on George Ware Fulton
- 205 W. Goodwin Ave.
- 205 W. Goodwin Ave.
- 5:30-6:15 p.m.
- Joe Fox (Educator/Intrepreter at Fulton Mansion State Historic Site) will make a presentation on George Ware Fulton, including his ties to Victoria County.
Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- 411 E. Larkspur St.
- 411 E. Larkspur St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Grief Support Group
- First United Methodist Church
- 407 N. Bridge St. Rm E113
- 6:30 p.m.- Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
- Grief Matters — an 8 week program that meets weekly on Tuesdays. Grief is not a problem to be cured. It is simply a statement that you have loved someone.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Through Sept. 30
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology-The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.