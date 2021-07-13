Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Stroke Support Group
- PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria N.
- 102 Medical Drive, Outpatient Rehabilitation Gym
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- A new Stroke Support Group will begin July 14. All are welcome: stroke survivors, family, friends, and/or caregivers. This group will meet at noon the second Wednesday of each month.
Knights of Columbus Bingo
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-9 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo Night is every Wednesday at Columbus Hall, 3610 N Ben Wilson.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Unsolved: True Crime Game Night
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Think you can find out who Jane Doe is and who killed her? Join us for a murder mystery game night. Work together with other private investigators to solve this cold case murder and find the killer.
Thursday
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria, 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Zombies vs Humans Nerf Battle
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- 7-8:30 p.m.
- The Library is closed and the main floor will be a battle playground! Play a Zombie vs Human elimination style Nerf battle game where a team of humans try to survive a Zombie Horde.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court, 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Country Home Grown Pasture Event presents Christmas in July
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
- Free entry.
- Enjoy food, signature drinks and shopping. For information contact Sabrina 361-541-0719.
Coast Writers
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- 1-3 p.m.
- Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
Miss Victoria Pageant
- Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive
- 6 p.m.
- Miss Victoria and her court will be crowned for 2021. Master of Ceremonies will be Gary Moses, Pageant Director is Debbie Bennett Green. For more information call 361-576-4425.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Barbecue
- Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 8:30 a.m.-noon
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell plates to-go July 18 from 8:30 a.m. until sold out at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson.
100-year anniversary of the sanctuary at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
- St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1764 Meyersville Road, Meyersville
- 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The 100-year anniversary of the sanctuary at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church will be July 18 at 10:15 a.m. at the church, 1764 Meyersville Road in Meyersville.
