Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join Ms. Alex, Ms. Daisy, and Ms. Rebecca every Tuesday and Wednesday in reading, singing, and playing games that teach literacy skills and language development.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
1892 Victoria County Courthouse Public Tour
- Victoria County Courthouse
- 101 N. Bridge St.
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Tour Victoria’s most prized public and historic building - the 1892 Victoria County Courthouse.
Adult Craft — Book Page Bouquets
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Join us for a fun afternoon of crafting! We will be making book page bouquets from recycled book pages. All supplies will be provided.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Spring Artisan Market
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 14th annual Spring Artisans Market on Thursday, May 6 from 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
National Day of Prayer
- DeLeon Plaza
- 101 N. Main St.
- 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Crossroads residents will celebrate the National Day of Prayer 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
Crafternoon: Piñata To Go
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Learn how to make your own piñata and have a fun fiesta at home. You can create by this fun craft in person by registering using the links available through our Facebook and Instagram page.
Reload 361
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 5:30-9 p.m.
- Free
- On the National Day of Prayer we gather to fight in prayer for our families, communities, and country to acknowledge Almighty God’s care and compassion.
Paint the Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Join us as we ‘Paint the Zoo’
National Day of Prayer
- Northside Baptist Church
- 4100 N. Laurent St.
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for the National Day of Prayer to pray for our community and our country! Guest speaker is US Army Veteran Vanessa Hicks-Callaway.
Friday
Learning Lab: May Flowers
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Tune in LIVE on our Facebook page at 4p.m. for this month’s segment of The Learning Lab.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
John Wesley United Methodist Church will host the free “Show & Shine” Car Show
- John Wesley United Methodist Church
- 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- John Wesley United Methodist Church will host the free “Show & Shine” Car Show May 8 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
Raisin Volunteer Fire Department Bar-B-Que, Auction and Raffle
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church
- 2535 Coletoville Road
- Serving 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Auction at 12:30 p.m.
- $10 per plate; raffle tickets $1 each
- Beef or chicken and all the fixin’s! Serving inside and plates to-go. Raffle drawing will be held at the end of the auction.
Through May 30
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
May 29
Cuero Market Days
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- VFW Hall Cuero
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
- Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
