Thursday
Stitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Stitching Together is the Library’s new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
12th Annual Fourth of July H-E-B Plus! Parade
- H-E-B Plus! parking lot
- 6106 N. Navarro St.
- Parade begins at 9 a.m. Line up is at 8:30 a.m.
- For kids ages 2-12 years. Decorate your bicycle, tricycle, or wagon in the spirit of Independence Day and win some cool prizes. Pick up your entry form and return it by Friday, July 2. We hope to see you there.
Fourth Family Fest
- Redeemer Lutheran Church
- 1107 Salem Road
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Fourth of July snacks, games, prizes, crafts, activities for kids and families. Parking at Chandler Elementary.
Sunday
Fourth of July Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all veterans and their families
- Patriot Park, Saxet Lakes
- 4-7 p.m.
- The Victoria County Veterans Council and local organizations are sponsoring the Fourth of July Veterans Appreciation Picnic for veterans and their families.
Celebrate Freedom with Bayside Community Church
- Haterius Park
- 27338 Texas 172, Port Lavaca
- 7-9 p.m.
- This is a family event with limited seating options, so don’t forget your chairs! Gates open at 7 p.m. Hot Dogs while supplies last starting at 7:30p.m. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.