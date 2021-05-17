Tuesday-Friday
Friends of the Library Book Sale
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Crafternoon: DIY Tic-Tac-Toe
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- What’s more fun than playing Tic-Tac-Toe? Putting your own twist on it!! This Tic-Tac-Toe will give you all the giggles as you play with your family!
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale
Farmers to Families Food Box
- Baptist Temple Church, 1804 N. Laurent St., back parking lot
- 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (or until all food is distributed)
- Drive-through food distribution event. Baptist Temple Church is partnering with other area churches, Tri-City Empowerment Council an Farmers to Families food box program for a food distribution event. First come, first served.
DaCosta Hermann Son’s Hall
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Music by Red Ravens. Everyone welcome. For more information call 361-550-0558.
May 29
Cuero Market Days
- Cuero VFW Hall
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
- Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
Through May 30
”Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.