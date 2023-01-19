ThursdayYarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-9 p.m.
- $50
Chad Boyd Music
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- Jan. 20, 12 a.m.
”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
FridayBrian Arnold: Victoria
- Fellowship Bible Church
- 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Kate Watson: Shooters Bar
- Shooters Bar
- 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Jan. 21
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Lance and Lea
- Coastal Bend College
- 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Max Stalling
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Blase’s Hall
- Blase’s Hall
- 4228 U.S. 90 A W., Hallettsville
- 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 22
Sunday
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts
- VFW Post 4146
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
VFW Burger night
- VFW Post 4146
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, and comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free