ThursdayYarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.
  • $50

Chad Boyd Music

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- Jan. 20, 12 a.m.

”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

FridayBrian Arnold: Victoria

  • Fellowship Bible Church
  • 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Kate Watson: Shooters Bar

  • Shooters Bar
  • 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Jan. 21

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Lance and Lea

  • Coastal Bend College
  • 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Max Stalling

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Blase’s Hall

  • Blase’s Hall
  • 4228 U.S. 90 A W., Hallettsville
  • 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 22

Sunday

WednesdayCoffee and Donuts

  • VFW Post 4146
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753

VFW Burger night

  • VFW Post 4146
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, and comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free