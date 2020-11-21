Education during the COVID Era

Education is one of the most important institutions in our country. So it’s no surprise it’s been one of the top priorities in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many parents are concerned about their children being exposed to the virus in a school setting, and then passing it along to a more vulnerable family member, so they have opted to keep them at home for remote instruction. There are also concerns about students not being able to benefit from the socialization they get beyond the textbooks with remote instruction.
Some families might not have access to the same resources as others and have no choice but to send their children to school. And some parents choosing to keep their children at home may not have reliable access to the internet. Many working parents might struggle with balancing a job, or multiple jobs, with offering support to their children learning from home or in-person. And probably every parent has become familiar with the mental and emotional challenges of this difficult learning landscape.
There are no easy answers in a situation as unprecedented as this. We at the Advocate continue to write about, and illustrate through photographs, how the pandemic has affected education in the Crossroads, both from the perspective of educators and that of students and parents.
