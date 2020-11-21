You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19

Education during the COVID Era

Education during the COVID Era
Erin Mills walks around her classroom while her first-grade students work on an activity at Crain Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Education is one of the most important institutions in our country. So it’s no surprise it’s been one of the top priorities in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many parents are concerned about their children being exposed to the virus in a school setting, and then passing it along to a more vulnerable family member, so they have opted to keep them at home for remote instruction. There are also concerns about students not being able to benefit from the socialization they get beyond the textbooks with remote instruction.

Some families might not have access to the same resources as others and have no choice but to send their children to school. And some parents choosing to keep their children at home may not have reliable access to the internet. Many working parents might struggle with balancing a job, or multiple jobs, with offering support to their children learning from home or in-person. And probably every parent has become familiar with the mental and emotional challenges of this difficult learning landscape.

There are no easy answers in a situation as unprecedented as this. We at the Advocate continue to write about, and illustrate through photographs, how the pandemic has affected education in the Crossroads, both from the perspective of educators and that of students and parents.

Lisa Rojas, right, helps her son John Paul Terry, 7, do online schoolwork at C3 Victory Church on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The church offered a space for students and parents to use the internet and help their children with their remote classes.
Kendall Martinez sits at her desk during her first grade class at Shields Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day Victoria’s school district started in-person instruction.
A sign stating the requirement of face masks is taped on the front of a classroom door at Bloomington High School on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Emily Webb develops her character’s background for a story with her classmates during St. Joseph High School’s storytelling elective Tuesday, Nov. 3.
A mannequin with a school spirit face mask stands next to a desk with hand sanitizer at the entrance of Bloomington High School.
Andi Coffman, a second grade teacher at Vickers Elementary School, talks to her remote class from her empty classroom Wednesday, Oct. 21. When campuses reopened in September, about 33% of elementary students chose remote instruction, which accounts for 1,943 remote and 3,945 in person. Once the first grading period ended, parents got to choose again how their students learned and as of mid-October, 23% of elementary students were learning remotely. Coffman teaches 18 students, seven of which are new to her class and transferred from O’Connor Elementary School and Goliad.
Bradyn Reagan holds out his hands for his teacher Jenny Anderson to spray with hand sanitizer at the end of a speech therapy session at Mission Valley Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Daniel Hybner talks with his students in his English class at Bloomington High School on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Since starting back on campus this fall, Bloomington teachers were tasked with teaching their students face-to-face and through remote learning. It’s a balancing act that left teachers staggering with work, much of which is done after hours at home.
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on Jordan Harrison’s desk as she conducts a virtual class on the first day of school for Victoria’s school district on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Cielo Barron, left, and Joseph Aparicio sit spaced apart in their English class at Victoria College Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Kristen Phan, left, and Emma Milam chat with each other during St. Joseph High School's storytelling elective Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Al'yanna Escalona gives a thumbs-up in her first grade class at Crain Elementary School Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Jenny Anderson shows her student how to position his tongue when making the "r" sound during a speech therapy session at Mission Valley Elementary School Wednesday. Sept. 30.
Jewliet Moreno raises her hand during her first-grade class at Shields Elementary School Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day that Victoria's school district started in-person instruction.
Zariah Shorts, 6, left, and Rayah Resendez, 6, play with plastic puzzles at the YMCA of the Golden Crescent Thursday, Aug. 27. Families relied on child care facilities as school campuses remained shuttered until students were allowed to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
Kelly Landry conducts a lesson online with her fifth-grade students from her empty classroom on Victoria school district's first "virtual" day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 18. at Schorlemmer Elementary School.
Chase Sturm, 10, tunes into his class on the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Schorlemmer Elementary School. Children of teachers and staff were allowed to do their schoolwork alongside their parents at work while the school remained closed for in-person instruction. Chase’s mom, Michelle Sturm, is the assistant principal at the school.
Angelica Sanchez leads a discussion with other third-grade teachers at Dudley Elementary School Monday, Aug. 10, which was the teachers' first day back.
A grid of students is seen in Drew Westfahl’s Zoom class on the first day of fall classes at St. Joseph High School Monday, Aug. 10.
A teacher walks a student to her class inside Edna Elementary School Friday, July 31. Edna's school district went back to school on Thursday, July 30 and offered both in-person and online options for students, which was required at the time by the Texas Education Agency.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

