1. How can Victoria East build on win streak?
Victoria East (2-3, 2-1) are on a two game win streak on the back of the team’s quarterback switch. Latavian Johnson started against West and had an even better performance in last week’s 55-27 win over Corpus Christi Carroll.
The junior finished 12-14 for 227 yards and two touchdowns, while Ethan White, who transitioned from quarterback to receiver when the Titans made the switch had over 100 yards receiving.
Alan Jiminez also had an outstanding game against the Tigers, rushing for 201 yards and six touchdowns in place of William Garley who did not play.
The Titans will face Corpus Christi King this week. The Mustangs have struggled this season and are 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district. Their only win was over Corpus Christi Ray.
King is averaging 18 points per game and opponents are averaging over 44 points per game against the Mustangs, so it might be another big day for the Titans’ offense.
2. Calhoun back on track
It was a long Friday night for Calhoun in a game that lasted over five hours because of a stoppage in play. But the Sandcrabs were happy by the end of it when they came out with a 56-34 District 15-5A, Division II opening win over Gregory-Portland.
The win makes Calhoun 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district. The Sandcrabs totaled 543 yards on the ground and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Steve Johnson ran for 239 yards and Conner Kestler ran for 205.
Calhoun’s defense held the Wildcats to 119 yards and forced two interceptions.
Next up for Calhoun is Alice. The Coyotes will test Calhoun’s young secondary as quarterback Isaiah Aguilar, who is averaging 286 yards through the air per game. Aguilar is also averaging over 75 yards on the ground per game and Alice is averaging 158 yards rushing per game.
Calhoun will have to be at their best, as Alice averages 40 points per game and is holding opponents to just over 16 points.
3. How will El Campo respond to its first loss?
El Campo (4-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 47-27 to Needville.
The Blue Jays were led by running back Ashton Stredick, who rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Dax Bridges added 108 yards and a touchdown receiving and quarterback Trevor Baker totaled 136 yards through the air.
For El Campo, Cullen Braden was held to just 17 yards on six attempts, and although the Ricebirds were able to rush for 318 yards, it was not enough to keep the game close as Needville pulled away in the fourth quarter.
El Campo will be up against Fulshear this week. The Chargers are 0-5 on the season so it will be a good chance for the Ricebirds to have a bounce back game.
Fulshear have been outscored by 20 points by their opponents on average, and the Ricebird running back duo of Johntre Davis and Charles Shorter will look to put El Campo back in the win column.
4. Flatonia off to undefeated start
With a 41-14 win over Yorktown, Flatonia is off to its best start in 25 years. The Bulldogs relied heavily on the run game, rushing for 295 yards overall. Chris Johnson and Dakory Willis both put up over 100 yards rushing individually.
The run game has been Flatonia’s strength all season. As a team the Bulldogs have combined to rush for over 1500 yards and have 21 touchdowns on the ground.
Defensively, Flatonia have counted on senior Erik Herrera who has 43 tackles and one sack on the season and Chris Olmos, who has two interceptions and passes defended.
During their streak the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 191 to 63, and the average margin of victory has been 25 points.
It will be a tough task for Flatonia when they go up against Weimar this week. The Wildcats have also started off the season undefeated at 4-0.
Weimar comes off of a 25-17 win over St. Paul and also depends on a strong run game. Ravon’dre Wicks leads Bulldog rushers with 728 yards on the season. Joey Ramirez, Reed Purdy and Deiontre Wicks have all rushed for over 100 yards through four games as well.
5. Victoria West volleyball unbeaten in district play
Victoria West (24-7, 8-0) has been on a hot streak lately. The Warriors are off to an 8-0 start in district and haven’t lost a match in over a month.
The Warriors are the defending co-district champs along with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and look to be favorites to take the district crown this year as well.
Corpus Christi Carroll is a game back of West, at 7-1 in district play, and the two teams will play each other at Victoria West on Tuesday. If West wins, it would catapult them two games ahead of Carroll in the district race, while a win for the Tigers would tie things up for first place.
West is led by seniors Piper Kallman and Kia Willborn but other players such as Rachel Goodwine and Erin Reynolds have stepped up in the win win streak.
Carroll will be looking to tie things atop the district standings and will need to be at its best to end the Warriors’ streak.
