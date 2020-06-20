As soon as cousins Mark and Craig arrived every Fourth of July, brother Wally and I rushed with them to the backyard to play 2-on-2 football.
We played for hours in the blazing hot sun without a care in the world. Why worry? Aunt Mary and Uncle Chevy worked with Mom and Dad to handle the holiday feast and, most importantly, the fireworks. Since we had moved to eight acres in the country from our small city home, we had no restrictions on what we could blow up in Uncle Sam’s name.
Dad beamed at having his older sister, Aunt Mary, in his home. When I was a baby, we had lived in Aunt Mary’s basement because we couldn’t afford anything else.
Dad was the eighth of 11 children in a dirt-poor Topeka, Kan., family. The older children dutifully dropped out of school after sixth grade to get a job and help put food on the table. Mashed potatoes and noodles stretched as far as they could go to feed so many hungry mouths.
The sixth of the children, Aunt Mary was born in 1925, coming of age in the middle of the Great Depression and World War II. She remained the center of the Cobler clan, even as she married Chevy and they raised their six children.
Family and her faith meant everything to her. One of countless examples of her big heart: After the eldest sibling, Clifford, was arrested and sent to the Larned State Hospital for the criminally insane, Aunt Mary visited him every week even though he never recognized anyone again. The family thinks he was abused while in custody and perhaps even lobotomized, but that’s a story we never discussed when I was a kid.
For many decades, Aunt Mary made sure Clifford, an uncle I never knew, was not alone, continuing her weekly ritual until he died in a nursing home in 2007 at the age of 93.
Everybody in the family naturally gravitated to Aunt Mary with their troubles. With 11 siblings and all their children, there were a lot of troubles through the years.
But, mostly, family members shared lots of love as they rose out of the Depression. Aunt Mary stuffed all that love into her famous apple pies, which disappeared quickly at every family gathering.
It’s the love I felt whenever I was around Aunt Mary. Last summer, my parents, my two sisters, my niece and I traveled separately back to Topeka to see Aunt Mary and her big, tight-knit family.
Aunt Mary had moved shortly before that into a nursing home, but she was far from alone. Mark and Craig took the lead in spending hours each day with her. Mark, usually bringing his teenage son, would come over after a full day of work to be with her and tuck her into bed before leaving.
Then COVID-19 came. Nursing homes had to protect their residents. That meant Aunt Mary was kept away from her family. No visitors.
Within two months, she became disoriented and depressed. As her condition worsened even further, she was transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital. It was clear she had only days left.
Thankfully, the hospital allowed her to be moved to daughter Linda’s home so she could be surrounded by family, as she had been throughout her life. For her final three hours, Mark stroked her forehead and hair while Linda held her hand on one side and Craig on the other.
When my parents called to tell me Aunt Mary had died, I broke immediately into tears at news I knew was coming. My heart ached for Mark and Craig and for the loss of a great generation rapidly being taken away from us.
Dad, who turns 90 at the end of this summer, is the eldest sibling left now. He and Mom are in excellent health and live independently in their beautiful home in Arizona.
Independence Day remains my favorite holiday. Family, football and fireworks. What could be better?
