On Sunday morning, alert readers of our Facebook page were warned of the sudden change in the weather forecast. Thanks to the Advocate’s quick action on social media, our readers were prepared for the second wave of brutally cold weather that would bring wind chills back down in the lows twenties. This warning allowed people to rush out and protect what remaining vegetation that had survived the first wave of bad weather.
What is that you say? The weather was beautiful on Sunday?
Many sharp-eyed followers on Facebook did not buy into this warning. Although this errant post was up for only about 30 minutes, it received dozens of comments and over 100 shares. And the commentary was pretty much in line with the thought “What the Heck” and “You folks blew this one.” More creative expressions featured memes, including one of Donald Trump saying “fake news.”
Ouch. But I guess we earned that one.
For those who are curious and wonder how something like this happens, a brief explanation. We use a template for our weather updates on Facebook. The template’s default setting is set for the last day of the month. When the reporter inserts the weather feed, they are supposed to change the date. In this case, the date should have been Feb. 18. Instead, it went out on the last day of the month, Feb. 28.
So on Feb. 18th, the weather feed did not go out. You might remember Feb. 18, or if you’re like me, you may be trying to forget it. Most folks in our area were dealing with no power or no water. Some did not have either. So, our weather post didn’t update that morning. It lurked in cyberspace, waiting for the right moment to come to life.
And it did. Boy did it ever.
People that know me know that I am the type of person who looks for the bright spot in any situation, and this one is no different. One bright spot is that we have worked very hard to improve our presence on social media and be relevant to our readers who wish to follow us on these platforms. The quick reactions in so brief a time tells me that we are making progress in this area.
The other bright spot is the way our readers hold us accountable for what we put out to the public. I am glad people are questioning their news sources and checking with other sources when they see something that does not look right. In this case, we had a situation where human error came into play and incorrect information went on our Facebook page. We messed up. And we own the error. It is going to happen from time to time, but when it does, we will admit it, and ask forgiveness, which is what I am doing now.
Moving forward, we will always endeavor to do better and learn from our mistakes. The person who made this error has been coached, and I suspect they will never let this happen again. In the meantime, please keep commenting and keep us honest. The great thing about our social media presence is the ability to have a conversation instead of a monologue.
Now if I could only get as many comments and shares on my column as we did on the incorrect weather report.
