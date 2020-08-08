As the Advocate’s health reporter, I have been trying to learn as much as possible about COVID-19 since March.
Since the first case was confirmed in Texas on March 4, my colleagues and I have covered the spread of the virus locally, its impact on our health care workers and hospitals, the devastating effect on the economy and people’s livelihoods, and more. We spend hours on the phone with people much smarter than us, asking basic and complex questions alike: How do diagnostic tests work? What’s an antibody? How can we protect the people we love who are vulnerable?
Although I’m very familiar with our routines for reporting and verifying information about SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes, COVID-19, I know that some of our readers might be less familiar with how we do our jobs.
Last month, the Advocate published a letter to the editor from a reader who criticized the Advocate’s reporting on the pandemic. I wanted to take this reader’s letter as an opportunity to explain how my colleagues and I have approached this public health emergency, and hopefully better explain our work.
First, I want to thank this reader for taking the time to read and engage with our work. Feedback from our community is a crucial part of the local news ecosystem, and I’m grateful to hear this reader’s questions and ideas.
I did, however, want to respond to the writer’s implication that we’ve willfully distorted data or shared information we know to be inaccurate. That is not the case. Throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve thought carefully about how to share the best information possible so that readers can understand what the pandemic looks like locally and make informed decisions about their lives.
I’ll address a few of the writer’s questions and concerns here.
The question of how many cases of COVID-19 there are locally, in Texas, and throughout the U.S. is difficult to put an exact number to. But public health experts agree that, if anything, the spread of the disease is being undercounted.
A patient who tests positive once and is retested is unlikely to be counted twice, because that patient’s personal information (name, contact information, county of residence) is all verified by the patient’s public health department or by the state health department. If a patient takes multiple tests and tests positive more than once, investigators poring over the data are trained to catch and remove potential duplicates, so it would only count as one case.
Instead, we know it’s actually more likely that we have an undercount of people with the disease. A good metric for this is looking at a region’s test positivity rate, or the percent of patients who get tested and come back positive. The Trump administration and public health experts recommend a positivity rate of less than 5%; meaning that of all people tested, less than 5% of those should come back positive. Statewide, the test positivity rate was 14% as of Wednesday. A higher positivity rate likely means that there are some infections that aren’t being identified.
If we look locally at how many residents have confirmed infections, we can see the significant impact the virus has had on Victoria. As of Wednesday evening, about 3,400 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest census figures from the county show that our population is about 92,000 people, meaning about 3.7% of county residents have tested positive for the virus at some point during the pandemic. Less than 4% doesn’t seem very high. But the reason we have covered this story so aggressively is that even if less than 4% of our county has tested positive, it means that our hospital capacity is stretched very thin. There are just 19 available ICU beds in our region as of Thursday evening. And that’s after Gov. Greg Abbott took a major step to free up bed space by postponing all elective surgeries in Victoria and about 100 other counties, meaning there’s fewer “regular” patients in our hospitals than there would be ordinarily.
But perhaps more importantly, I’ve spoken with physicians and nurses and other health care workers, who have told me about 16 hour days, about hours spent on the phone trying to transfer patients to larger hospitals, about keeping their distance from their children and grandchildren so they can continue to show up and care for their community without infecting their own loved ones. Hearing about their challenges also informs our reporting, and validates the data we look at every day.
A large part of reporting on data is asking questions about that data. What do the numbers shared by the health department or by the state or federal government actually mean? Last month, we reported that the Texas Department of State Health Services is no longer calling COVID-19 patients to confirm that they are symptom free before marking them recovered. Instead, the state is using a time-based system to estimate when the average COVID-19 patient would have recovered. So we know that the state’s barometer for recovered patients is an estimate, and not an exact number. My colleagues and I are currently reporting on the state’s method for verifying COVID-19 deaths, and how that information goes from a local hospital to the state health department. And journalists throughout the state have asked vital questions when the state health department has changed its method of tallying and confirming metrics of the disease.
This reader raised another good question: How does the number of coronavirus-related deaths compare to other major causes of death? Death data for all causes of death is not released in real time, so I can’t say how COVID-19 deaths compare to other causes of death in 2020 in Victoria. But nationwide, COVID-19 is on track to be a top 10 cause of death in the United States this year. At least 150,000 people have died of complications or illnesses caused by the virus, more than those who die of leading causes like stroke or Alzheimer's disease.
COVID-19 is an infectious, respiratory disease. Heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death in the U.S., are certainly major public health issues. But they’re different from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases because a cancer patient can’t spread the disease to a healthy person. A COVID-19 patient, however, can easily.
All of this is to say that my colleagues and I, and our peers at reputable news organizations, can and do press officials on their COVID-19 data. But our job is to clarify the big picture, which consistently shows that the U.S. has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, with more than 150,000 dead.
I am not an infectious disease expert or a physician. Everything I’ve shared here I’ve learned by asking many people (more than 100 over the course of the pandemic) questions and verifying that information with as many trusted sources as possible. My colleagues and I take our roles as watchdogs very seriously. Our job is not to make or dictate policy, but we have questioned our local and state officials about the decisions they make and how those decisions affect people’s lives, and we will continue to do so.
I hope this helps our readers understand how we do our work, and the great lengths we go to provide the most current, accurate information possible. We invite all our readers to continue to send in their questions and concerns, so we can better inform the community.
The truth of this pandemic is sobering. But, as our letter writer wrote, Americans and Texans are resourceful and resilient, and they can handle the reality without losing sight of the path forward.
