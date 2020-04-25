The ties that bind

I’ve spent most of my young adulthood as a jet-setting global citizen, always reveling in my wonder and awe with the world. I moved to Italy when I was 22, fresh out of college, and having already visited four times before, to teach English as a foreign language. Eventually moved back to Austin – which in truth was my home base for a total of 11 years – when I decided to pursue photography seriously. A few years later, I landed in the graduate journalism program at UT and began flitting off to Africa every year for three months at a time with a group of surly and loveable environmental scientists. I’m fortunate to have made, and still regularly keep up with, lifelong friends all over the world.
I’ve always felt deeply connected to our world with a desire to document life, driven by my curiosity about who we are as humans. Now, as we all experience a collective crisis, we find ourselves more physically distant from each other than we’ve ever had to be (especially for Texans who are hand-shakers and huggers). But now, more than ever, I think we have the opportunity to connect with each other in novel ways and a chance to reconnect with ourselves.
I never imagined that I would experience, and document, a global pandemic in my lifetime, and beyond that to do the work from my hometown of Goliad. As I watch my family navigate the crisis up close, I find myself reflecting on many big questions: Who are we? What do we care about and why? What message does our work (and I don’t just mean our jobs) say about us?
I’ve watched my teenage sister, a senior at Goliad High School, pivot to doing schoolwork remotely, which has been a fairly seamless transition for her because she’s smart and was already doing a handful of college classes online before the pandemic. But she, too, feels the weight of the world on her shoulders, just as she is about to leave the nest to go out on her own. She is the brightest, wide-eyed 18-year-old I know, eager to explore and take on anything that comes her way.
My other sister lives in Washington state, alone. We have marathon FaceTime sessions with her on the weekends, taking her face on the screen with us everywhere we go and then switching devices when one’s battery dies. Though I know she appreciates this gesture, I fear it’s not always enough to subside her deep-set loneliness of being so far away from the people she loves most in her life.
My mother drives into Victoria 2-3 days a week to work at my aunt’s health food store, which is considered essential. She also does her weekly deep cleaning of the house every Monday, scrubbing door knobs and handles with extra fervor. She tends to the yard every Friday and makes sure everyone is fed when they need to be. She is our glue and often the emotional cushion, upon whom tears have fallen and been wiped away when the internal pain and uncertainty feel unbearable.
My stepdad, who has been a father to me since he married my mom when I was 9, works two-weeks-on, two-weeks-off in the oil industry out in West Texas and as a part-time cattle rancher – the real family business. When he’s home, he can’t sit still. Whether he’s out somewhere on the backhoe (the man’s favorite machine), fixing a water trough, picking dewberries for mom’s special Easter dewberry cobbler or simply checking on his cows, he is the full-blown embodiment of the saying “there is no rest for the weary.” He’s exceedingly patient and brings much-needed humor and joy to the new normal we’re all living.
From our little oasis in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by nothing but vast pastures and cows, it might be easy to occasionally forget the larger crisis out there. Then as I get into my car with my cameras, don my face mask and head out to the front line, reality washes over me.
I’ve been working from my home office, while not out on assignment, since Tuesday, March 17. I then shifted to working from my family’s home in Goliad at the beginning of April when my other mental struggles, separate from the pandemic, became too much for me to endure alone.
I don’t know that I have the answers to my big questions as I dive deep into myself and the lives of my family members. But I certainly learn more about them, myself, life and where I come from with each passing day. I started to turn my lens toward my family, being the only people I can intimately photograph right now, using my fluency in a visual language to search for moments that can potentially illustrate the answers to my questions. And maybe the answers are better described through these moments rather than in words.
I find inspiration in nature, in the interconnectedness of our existence. I find solace and meaning in the in-between moments, the moments when we think no one else is paying attention. I find comfort in the inherent compassion and richness that I believe live inside every individual, no matter what picture we may show to the outside world.
A friend recently sent me an excerpt from an essay the late Toni Morrison wrote five years ago that I find more relevant now than ever:
“This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.
I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge – even wisdom. Like art.”
